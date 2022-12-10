Rabbani demands parliamentary probe into rationale behind PTI govt’s TTP policy

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani demanded Parliamentary enquiry be conducted into the rationale behind the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) policy of the previous Government and also why Parliament was not taken into confidence.

“The Report of National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), presented before the Senate Standing Committee of Interior on Thursday, has vindicated our position that internal security policy decisions by the Government without taking Parliament into confidence are a disaster,” he said while calling for a parliamentary enquiry into the policy of the PTI government about TTP, and commenting on the report of the NACTA presented to the Senate Committee on Interior on Thursday.

Rabbani said the report states that the initiation of dialogue with the TTP by the PTI Government ‘emboldened them’ and ‘increased their footprint and magnitude of activities as it also helped them (TTP) gain considerable ground.

The Former Chairman Senate said that this decision was taken without information of Parliament or taking it into confidence. “There was a constant demand for a Joint Sitting but it fell on the deaf ears of the then Government,” he said. He said this failed policy of the then Government put national security at risk, endangered the lives of citizens and security personnel, brought under strain the success of various army operations against terrorism and an overall increase in the terrorism index is being witnessed.

He said that at the weekly press conference of the US State Department, it has been said that, won’t allow Afghan soil to be used against Pakistan. “What are the far-reaching implications of this statement?” he asked. He further demanded that a Parliamentary enquiry be conducted as to the rationale behind the TTP policy of the previous Government and also why Parliament was not taken into confidence.

Rabbani said, “In which direction is Pakistan and the region being taken is the right of every Pakistani to know and decide, therefore, it is demanded that Joint Sitting of Parliament be summoned immediately to discuss the way forward in the face of this threat to national security.”