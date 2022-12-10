 
Saturday December 10, 2022
National

Panel to be formed for law against forced conversion: Murad

By Our Correspondent
December 10, 2022

KARACHI: The Sindh government will soon form a committee to evolve consensus on the law against the instances of forced conversion of religion. It was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Friday while presiding over a meeting at the CM House convened to address the issues related to the law against forced conversion of religion in the province.

