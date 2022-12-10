Course on animal rights launched

Islamabad: Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday launched the supplementary reading material on animal rights for Islamabad’s schoolchildren on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“This material will help young children adopt respectful behaviour towards animals,” the minister told the launching ceremony a day before the World Animal Rights Day.He said that awareness about animal rights at such a young age would foster animal rights champions in society.

Hussain said the initiative was meant to inculcate moderation in society in line with the teachings of Islam.He said the book covered basic concepts of animal rights, different forms of abuse and neglect, Islamic principles of animal care, and legal aspects of animal rights, and included strategies to ensure the protection of animals.

“Animal rights have been previously neglected in our society and like climate change, it is of imperative importance that its awareness amongst the children of our nation is incorporated, as they are the leaders of tomorrow,” he said.