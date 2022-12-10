Three homeless people die

LAHORE: The casualties of the homeless people have started multiplying in the City as on Friday at least three deaths of the unidentified people were reported in different parts of the city.

Two people including a woman died in Shadman. The unidentified 40-year-old woman was spotted lying in unconscious condition on a roadside and admitted to a hospital but she died on Friday. Her body was moved to morgue while police had been searching for her family. In another incident, a 60-year-old unidentified man was also admitted to hospital where he passed away. In the third incident, a 60-year-old woman was found dead in fruit market in Kacha Fruit Mandi, Nishter Colony. She was said to be a beggar.