Cops ordered to adopt hard policing against criminals

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar presided over a meeting at District Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh.

The CCPO reviewed the overall law and order situation and crime control. He ordered police officers to adopt policy of hard policing against thieves, robbers, and anti-social elements involved in heinous crimes. CCPO Lahore said the martyrs of the Manga Mandi tragic incident were the heart and soul of the entire Police Force who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while protecting the life and property of the citizens. CCPO committed to ensure the conviction of dacoits involved in murder of police personnel and directed that a targeted operational strategy, including general hold-up, snap checking and effective patrolling should be adopted for the crime control.