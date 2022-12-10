‘War against corruption should be part of faith’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the Sharif family, including Shehbaz Sharif, did not do any significant or commendable work for the public welfare, adding Shehbaz Sharif remained Chief Minister for 15 years but could not do any durable or sustainable work for the welfare or progress of the people of the province. The chief minister stated that he made Rescue 1122 and other institutions which are serving the people to date. Shehbaz Sharif made Ashiana and was nabbed in it, adding Shehbaz Sharif did not feel ashamed even after going to Sharm-El-Sheikh and started begging even there. Shehbaz Sharif remarked that he did not come for begging but was doing so under compulsion.

“We were afraid as if he would ask for return ticket as well”, the CM said. Addressing a ceremony in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day here at Alhamra, the chief minister said that the Sharif family was ruling for the last 30 years and did not bother to even slightly think about the masses. This family only thinks about its own well-being and fills up their own coffers.

They claimed that they did not indulge into corruption of even a single penny and even their own people disclosed about their doing massive corruption. The chief minister remarked that he remained with the Sharif family for 15 years and knew all of them through and through. “Now few people are planning to play a trick but our Quaid Imran Khan has inculcated so much awareness among the people that no corrupt politician will survive in the political arena”, he added. The Sharif family wherever goes abroad the people over there raise slogans of thieves whether they go to some restaurant or to some store slogans of thieves are raised on them. Neither these people can eat food nor can do shopping with ease.

The CM stated that the PTI followers had found the best solution to deal with them and he paid tribute to them. He stated that every government held them accountable, adding that he had contested an election for the first time in 1977 and ever since every government fulfilled its desire by holding us accountable. The voice of self-accountability comes from one's inner self and when it comes from inner self then the fear of Allah Almighty will develop and resultantly corruption will itself be stopped. When the hand of Allah Almighty comes on someone then the hand doing corruption itself stops and then every work is blessed and rewarded. The war against corruption should be the cardinal part of our faith and if one has a strong faith then he cannot think about doing corruption and then the need for establishing anti- corruption institutions does not arise.

The CM maintained that the laws relating to anti-corruption have become obsolete and there is a need to review them. He assured that the Punjab government would provide full assistance in order to improve these laws. Wherever a need arises legislation will be done and shortcomings will be overcome. If needed the consultation with the judiciary would also be made. He said, “We are moving forward by taking reforms agenda in the light of directions of our Quaid Imran Khan.” He stated that every day he makes an effort to do some significant work for the betterment of common people and their children. He emhasised that we would have to apply self-accountability in our lives. Imran Khan is our leader as he has raised a vociferous voice against corruption, adding that Pakistan would move forward by eliminating corruption and doing self-accountability.

The CM paid tributes to the performance of Provincial Adviser Brigadier (Retd) Mussadiq Abbassi and his whole team. Anti- Corruption Department retrieved Rs238 billion directly and indirectly and deposited them in the national exchequer which manifest their dedication and an excellent strategy. The CM lauded the anti-corruption department for setting a worthy example of dutifulness and diligence. The chief minister announced increasing salaries of the officials of Anti-Corruption Department, adding that the Punjab government would increase salaries of the officials of Anti-Corruption Department. He distributed commendation certificates among the officers and staff members of Anti-Corruption Department for showing exemplary performance. The CM led a walk organised in connection with International Anti-Corruption Day at Alhamra.