New KMC administrator abolishes charged parking until new auctions

The newly-appointed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) administrator, Dr Syed Saifur Rahman, has abolished all the charged parking collections in the KMC’s jurisdiction in the city until new auctions.

Dr Rahman who took charge as the KMC administrator on Friday held a meeting with various officers and departmental heads of the municipality. He said the parking would be free at sites that had not been auctioned.

He said that parking at the Karachi zoo, Safari Park and KMC parks managed by the KMC employees would be closed and a fresh auction would be conducted. He directed the KMC director estate to increase rent of all the KMC shops within a week as the public opinion had already been taken in this regard.

He said immediate repair of 28 major roads of Karachi would be started and street lights would also be fixed on those roads. He also directed the parks director general not to keep a single plant in the KMC nurseries and plant them at required places.

He directed the KMC anti-encroachment senior director to continue action against encroachments and clear footpaths and public places. “Departments should meet their targets in any case and submit a detailed report by the next week,” he said.

He also passed directives to computerise the record of the KMC land department and Orangi Pilot Project so that there was no room for any kind of error. He said that applications received for running a private slaughter house would also be considered as per the law.

Dr Rahman told the veterinary director to conduct an immediate auction of ‘Bhoosa Mandi’ located in Landhi. He said that private institutions had developed the capacity to run institutions under the public-private partnership.

He also issued directions for activating the Landhi Sports Complex. He said he would work with all the District Municipal Corporations and other local bodies to resolve the issues of the city.