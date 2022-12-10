SBP governor stresses broadening financial inclusion, digital transformation

KARACHI: The central bank governor on Friday said banks should concentrate on financial inclusion, digital transformation of financial services, and climate change, saying the three areas would be crucial in shaping the banking system going forward.

“The first key area that we must focus on is the pressing need to enhance and broaden financial inclusion in the country,” said Jameel Ahmad, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) at the 7th Pakistan Banking Awards. The event was orgainsed by The Institute of Bankers Pakistan.

Ahmad said raising the public’s access to financial services had been and would remain an important strategic objective of the SBP.

Bank accounts in Pakistan, especially of females, are still quite low compared to the peer countries. For every three men with a bank account, only one woman has a bank account, according to the governor.

“More importantly, we must not be content with just raising the number of unique bank accounts, but aim to integrate the use of financial services by individuals, entrepreneurs, SMEs and large businesses in their day-to-day transactions,” he stressed.

He noted that digitalization was likely to increasingly shift the balance of power from banks to tech-savvy entities such as fintechs, adding that to keep pace with the fast-evolving landscape, the banks would have to revisit their traditional approach to service delivery and adapt quickly.

“I believe that technology driven financial innovation is a game changer for Pakistan.”

The governor said fintechs could partner with each other to provide innovative products for customers that were otherwise not viable on standalone basis.

“I will encourage all the banks to take full advantage of the enabling infrastructure, put in place by SBP, in the shape of customer onboarding and digital bank frameworks and the instant payment system, RAAST, to position themselves for the future,” he said.

Ahmad emphasised that the banks must abide by their fundamental responsibility of delivering quality services for customers and supporting the economy, side by side embracing new technologies.

He was of the view that the banking sector could take a lead role by conducting a thorough assessment of the key climate-related risks and exposures impacting the sector in particular and the economy in general.

Going forward, it would be vital for the banking sector to adopt standard industry-wide taxonomy and data definitions that enable macro-level financial stability and stress testing assessments, Ahmad stated.

The governor reiterated that the financial industry could play an important role by mobilising financial resources needed for the transition, and urged the banking industry to review its potentially pivotal role and increasingly channel credit towards climate-smart and sustainability-friendly businesses.