Stocks inch up in range-bound trade

Stocks rose slightly in ranged trading on Friday, with little direction from a choppy forex market, but the market received some support from reports of Saudi Arab’s financial help, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed up 0.11 percent or 46.67 points to stand at 41,698.28 points against 41,651.61 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 41,748.89 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,550.38 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks showed recovery led by selected scrips on reports over advance stage deal for finalisation of $4.2 billion Saudi support after a dip in FX reserves and speculation over deliberations on Pak-Russia oil deal.”

Likely release of International Monetary Fund’s $1.18 billion tranche and rupee stability played a catalytic role in the positive close, he said.

KSE-30 index also increased by 22.33 points or 0.15 percent to close at 15,402.38 points compared with 15,380.05 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 36 million shares to 191.388 million shares from 227.834 million shares previously. Trading value dropped to Rs3.583 billion from Rs4.059 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.640 trillion from Rs6.629 trillion. Out of 322 companies active in the session, 141 closed in green, 160 in red and 21 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities said that a range-bound session was observed at the local bourse as the index juggled between its intraday high of 96 points and intraday low of -101 points to finally close at 41,698 points (up 0.11 percent).

A major contribution to the index came from United Bank, Pakistan Petroleum, Habib Metropolitan, Oil and Gas Development Company and International Steel, as they cumulatively contributed 74 points to the index. On the flip side, Habib Bank, Hubco, Pakistan State Oil, Dawood Hercules and Fauji Cement Company lost value to weigh down on the index by -61 points.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Khyber Tobacco, up Rs15.97 to close at Rs411.11/share, followed by Murree Brewery, up Rs15.49 to close at Rs361.22/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Reliance Cotton, down Rs45.04 to stand at Rs646.63/share, followed by Premium Tex, down Rs39.10 to stand at Rs624.90/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said, “In the opening hour, the market remained sluggish throughout the trading session. However, as the 2nd session resumed the volumes picked up after the Supreme Court declared agreement for the development of the Reko Diq mine legal, which helped boost interest in the E&P sector.”

Investors’ participation remained low on the mainboard with 3rd tier stocks continuing to dominate the volume board.

Sectors contributing to the performance included E&Ps (+39.5 points), commercial banks (+36.7 points), engineering (+9.3 points), food and personal care products (+5.6 points), and technology and communication (+4.1 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 19.657 million shares that increased by 4 paisas to close at Rs1.38/share. It was followed by Media Times with 15.028 million shares. Its scrip closed up 26 paisas to Rs2.29/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Dewan Farooque Sp, Hum Network, Ghani Global Glass, Ghani Glo HolXB, Pace (Pak) Ltd, Kohinoor Spining, Dewan Motors and TPL Properties.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 24.591 million shares from 30.564 million shares.