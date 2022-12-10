Rupee edges lower

KARACHI: The rupee continued a downward trend against the dollar on Friday as a steep fall in the country’s foreign currency reserves raised fears about severity of the balance of payment crisis, dealers said.

The local unit was closed at 224.40 to the dollar in the interbank market. It had ended at 224.37 on Thursday.

The rupee closed at 232 per dollar, unchanged from the previous close in the kerb market.

“Concerns over the dangerously low foreign exchange reserves were strong among investors. The lack of IMF money and the delay in friendly countries' assistance increase the dollar shortage and make it more difficult for Pakistan to pay back its foreign debt,” said a currency dealer.

The foreign reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan declined by $784 million to $6.7 billion in the week ended December 2, according to central bank data. The reading is the lowest since January 2019 and covers a month of imports.

The SBP said the decline in the reserves was due to the payment of $1 billion against maturing Pakistan International Sukuk and some other external debt repayments. Some of the debt repayments were offset by inflows, mainly $500 million received from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, it said.

The central bank expects the country will continue to make timely loan payments while inflows are expected to increase significantly in the second half of the current fiscal year.

The SBP’s governor Jameel Ahmad in a podcast said the central bank had repaid two commercial loans totaling $1.2 billion. The banks are expected to refinance the same amount, in the coming days, helping to raise the country’s foreign reserves.

He said the government was also in talks with a friendly country for disbursement of a $3 billion loan, and negotiations with multilateral agencies were also progressing for further financial support, Ahmad informed.