‘Fight could be cause of leopard death’

Islamabad : A fight to occupy territory between big cats could be the cause of death of a common leopard that was newcomer and not part of the leopard family that is currently living in the Margallah Hills National Park (MHNP)

According to wildlife experts, fights for larger territorial purposes are common among big cats like leopards. This month is also end of mating season for common leopards (leopards have already paired) and extra male intrusion is not tolerated.

The database showed that at least eight individual common leopards were identified in MHNP through camera trap study that was conducted last year. The 15-year-old dead male leopard was not one of them and might be new comer in the national park. His body was found in remote forest area between Kot Jandan and Sinyari village. The lab report revealed fracture in skull but no pathogen was detected. There was also no bullet wound on his body. His death could be natural or result of a fight between big cats.