Sindh govt can’t rebuild all damaged public schools, admits minister

The Sindh government is able to rebuild a maximum of 2,000 public schools that have been damaged due to the floods, the provincial assembly was informed on Thursday.

Taking part in the debate in the House on the recent floods in the province, Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said the government lacks the means to reconstruct the thousands of other educational institutions that have been destroyed due to the natural disaster.

Shah said the floods have affected the education of some 2.3 million children, as the calamity has damaged over 19,000 public schools in the province. He said the government has no idea how to immediately re-enrol the hundreds of thousands of students rendered out-of-school due to the floods so that their education is not interrupted.

He also said the reconstruction of over 19,000 damaged schools has emerged as the biggest challenge for the provincial government in the post-flood scenario. “I’m not here to paint a rosy picture about the revival of education in the province after the floods. As a matter of fact, we need around 37,000 tents as makeshift schools, where children can be taught for the next two to three years.”

He appealed to the opposition lawmakers in the PA to refrain from politicising the issue of rebuilding the damaged schools in the province. He also appealed to the stakeholders to work together to avoid the massive academic loss that can be caused if the damaged schools are not rebuilt timely.

Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro told the legislature that the provincial government will build a proper drainage system to clear the floodwaters from the farmlands to avoid such a disaster in future.

Shoro said the process to hire engineers for the purpose has been started. He said that a proper drainage system is required in the rural parts of the province to deal with the emergency situation created due to the heavy monsoon rains.

Labour Minister Saeed Ghani claimed before the assembly that the floodwaters have been drained from up to 80 per cent of the affected areas of the province. Ghani said the legislators and office-bearers of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have been out on the roads to provide emergency relief to the displaced flood victims.

He lamented that the opposition lawmakers keep on delivering speeches for political point-scoring on an adjournment motion meant to discuss the flood disaster in the province. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tasked every MNA, MPA and office-bearer of the party to engage in flood relief work in the affected parts of the province. He told the House that he has been in District Mirpurkhas in this regard.

He recalled that tall buildings had been demolished in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to flash floods but the PPP never blamed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan or his party’s provincial government for such a large-scale destruction in the province.

He also said the opposition should not just criticise the working of the Sindh government but also suggest a way forward to carry out flood relief activities in the aftermath of the calamity. Ghani said the floods have damaged a record 1.4 million homes in the province. He said the provincial government has been working day and night to meet the expectations of the people as regards the post-flood relief and rehabilitation work. He added that notable charities of the country, including Alkhidmat and the JDC have been working alongside the provincial government to provide relief to the flood victims.

He lamented that there has been no accountability and transparency in the spending of donations collected by Khan for the flood victims through his telethons. He said that not a single paisa has been spent on the flood victims in Sindh out of the donations collected by the PTI through its telethons. He pointed out that the PTI chief has no regard for the flood victims, saying that he even sold precious gifts for personal gain.

The minister said the PTI will not be able to reclaim the seats in the assemblies it is going to vacate after the resignations of its legislators, as is evident from the result of the recent by-election in Karachi.

He said Khan wants the election commission, the judiciary and the media to follow his dictations. Khan has emerged as a security threat to Pakistan, and the political and economic systems of the country need to be saved from him, he added.