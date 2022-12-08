UK Border Force workers announce Christmas strike

LONDON: Border Force staff at some of Britain´s busiest airports -- including London´s Heathrow hub -- will go on strike over the Christmas period, their union announced on Wednesday, warning of “severe” disruption.

Operational officers mainly dealing with passport checks will walk out at Birmingham, Cardiff, Gatwick and Heathrow on various consecutive days from December 23, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said.

Other PCS members working in other government departments, including the Highways Agency and the Department for Work and Pensions, have already announced walkouts over pay and conditions. Serwotka said workers were struggling to cope with the soaring cost of living, caused by double-digit inflation and sky-high energy prices on the back of the war in Ukraine.

“The government can stop these strikes tomorrow if it puts money on the table,” he said, telling a London news conference the walkout would have “severe” effects. PCS members were “desperate” and a proposed two percent pay increase was not enough, he added, promising to escalate action in the new year unless the deadlock was broken.The strikes are part of a spiralling number, including railway workers and nurses to ambulance drivers and teachers.The PCS members set to take part work at Britain’s busiest airports - London Heathrow and London Gatwick - as well as Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow.

The seaport of Newhaven, in southeast England, will also be affected. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hit out earlier on Wednesday at “unreasonable” union leaders and warned of “new tough laws” to protect the lives and livelihoods of the British public.

He did not elaborate but appeared to be referring to proposals first put forward in 2019 for a minimum level of service during strikes. Sunak’s spokesman later said work on the plan was taking place “at speed”.