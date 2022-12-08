Where’s the money?

Food shortage has become one of the biggest problems in Pakistan. The recent floods destroyed thousands of hectares of farmland and drowned millions of livestock. What food is available can only be purchased at a steep premium. This nation has never been closer to an all-out famine and any further rise in food prices will push us over the brink.
It was agreed at COP27 that the rich countries would pay poor countries like ours reparations for climate change-induced crises. When is this money going to arrive?
Ijaz Ahmed
Awaran
