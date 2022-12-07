Stocks fall on political uncertainty

Stocks fell on Tuesday, with investor risk appetite curbed by ongoing political uncertainty and debt default worries, dealers said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index fell 72.73 points or 0.17 percent to close at 41,539.94 points. The highest index of the day remained at 41,746.00 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,295.10 points. KSE-30 index inched down by 5.01 points or 0.03 percent to close at 15,365.26 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks closed lower amid thin activity on global equity selloff and a slump in global crude oil prices.

Rupee instability, dismal data on POL sales, cement sales and cotton arrivals for Nov’22, and uncertainty over the outcome of Pakistan-IMF talks played catalytic role in the bearish close, he said.

Traded shares increased by 5 million shares to 131.698 million shares from 126.256 million shares. The trading value rose to Rs3.899 billion from Rs3.244 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.630 trillion from Rs6.661 trillion. Out of 326 companies active in the session, 112 closed in green, 186 in red and 28 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib at Topline Securities said equities carried forward Monday’s bearish momentum.

The benchmark index opened on lacklustre note and made an intraday low at 41,297 (down 0.76 percent). However, investors started to show some buying interest in the latter half of the day which assisted the benchmark index to eventually settle at 41,540 (down 0.17 percent) for the day.”

During the day, MTL, DAWH, HMB, PAKT & SNGP lost 67 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, PSEL, TRG and SYS witnessed some buying interest as they added 61 points collectively.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Pak Services, which rose by Rs49.29 to Rs975.60 per share, followed by Shield Corp., which increased by Rs21.38 to Rs316 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs78.71 to Rs971.40 per share, followed by Colgate Palm, which decreased by Rs39.09 to Rs1,943.33 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said a mixed session was witnessed at the PSX. “The market opened in the green territory, however, selling momentum built up over the ongoing political clamour in the country. Deteriorating macroeconomic factors have continued to undermine investors’ confidence resulting in significant volume reductions from the mainboard as 3rd tier stocks continued to dominate the volume board.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included automobile assembler (-27.7 points), chemical (-18.7 points), OMC’s (-16.6 points), commercial banks (-16.0 points), inv. banks/inv. cos./securities cos. (-13.6 points).

Dewan Cement remained the volume leader with 11.279 million shares that increased by 30 paisas to Rs5.54 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 9.872 million shares that closed higher by one paisa to Rs1.37 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Dewan Motors, TPL Properties, Kohinoor Spinning, Hascol Petrol, TRG Pak Ltd, Cnergyico PK, Sui North Gas and Waves Home Appl.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 28.206 million shares from 30.264 million shares.