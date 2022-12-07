Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: The rupee fell for a second straight session in the interbank market on Tuesday as investors remained worried over declining foreign reserves and a delay in IMF funding, dealers said.

The local unit weakened 0.09 percent to 224.11 per dollar from Monday’s close of 223.91.

However, the domestic currency remained unchanged at 231.50 to the dollar in the open market.

Dealers said since the central bank had introduced administrative controls to limit particular imports, the demand for the dollar from importers remained moderate. Remittances and export-related inflows both slowed down, they added.

“Due to declining foreign exchange reserves and a growing external funding gap, sentiments about the rupee have remained negative. The largest concern is the repayment of external debt, even though the current account deficit is decreasing as a result of currency depreciation and other tightening measures,” said a currency dealer.

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) money has been delayed as the government hasn't met the benchmarks necessary to finish the ninth review of the bailout package.

The ninth review's completion would open the door for the IMF to disburse the next $1 billion tranche.

The IMF said it would continue its dialogue and engagement with Pakistan on policies and reforms needed to keep the bailout programme’s targets on track and to complete the pending ninth review.

The reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan stood at $7.5 billion as of November 25, which can cover only about one month of imports.