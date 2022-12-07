IT engineers invited in Japan

KARACHI: Board of Investment (BOI) Pakistan and the Japanese government with the support of the private sector conducted a conference to provide space to Pakistani IT engineers in Japan’s market, which was facing a gap of professionals, a statement said on Tuesday.

A briefing session on "Bridging the GAP in IT Sector Between Pakistan & Japan to enhance collaboration & Joint Ventures opportunities" was held at the BOI regional office, Karachi.

The session was attended by IT-related companies from Japan, JETRO Pakistan, JICA, Pakistani IT companies, IT professionals and notable universities of Karachi. The session was also transmitted live through Zoom in Pakistan and Japan. The Consul General of Japan Karachi Toshio Odagiri was the Chief Guest.

Speakers said Japan was stagnant with innovation for a long time and the country would be facing a shortage of around 290,000 IT engineers by 2030. Pakistani IT engineers could fill up that gap and bring a higher name to their country, it was informed.