Govt buying Russian oil after record inflation: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: PTI senator and ex-finance minister Shaukat Tarin Monday said Miftah Ismail was afraid of possible US curbs and now the rulers had decided to go for Russian oil after subjecting people to the worst inflation.

The ex-minister wrote on Twitter handle, “Dr Mosadik claims now they will get Russian oil. We always advised the PDM govt to seek discounted Russian oil like India, but Miftah Ismail was afraid of possible US sanctions. Now they have decided to go for it, after subjecting the people of Pakistan to worst inflation”.

“When our doctored audio about IMF was released a few months ago, we were called traitors. Now the FM is trashing the IMF and nobody including the Press is saying anything. Of course, the market understands the significance of his remarks and is reacting,” he also wrote.

Meanwhile, PTI information secretary Farrukh Habib said in a statement that during the eight-month rule of the alliance of ‘incompetent’ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and thieves, only disasters had taken place.

“Cotton production falls by 40%, farmer becomes miserable; textile industry will not get any raw material, exports have decreased by 18 percent, cement sales down, construction industry destroyed while foreign exchange reserves fall to $6b, inflation is rising,” the tweet said.