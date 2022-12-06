Nadra is now ISO-27001 certified

ISLAMABAD: The National Database & Registration Authority (Nadra), in pursuance to become a cyber-resilient organisation, has reached yet another milestone by bagging ISO 27001 certification.

ISO 27001 is an internationally recognised best practices framework. The Nadra is now ISO certified in ID card printing, networks & communications, infrastructure and information security departments. It has now certified for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) and is one of the most rigorous information security standards worldwide.

The Nadra has recently received the certification in recognition of its exceptional commitment to protecting and safeguarding its information assets. Congratulating his team, Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik said, “International Standards Organization certification reflects that Nadra processes of managing its ID assets are governed by international standards, as endorsed by third party audit.” He said the certification was testament to Nadra's commitment to ensure that security processes and procedures were in compliance with international security best practices, and audited regularly and were continually improving to deliver the highest level of security and data protection.

Security by default (SbD) and privacy by design (PbD) protocols are two fundamental strategies at the heart of Nadra’s product and service’s development life cycle, he added. “This further reinforces Nadra's commitment to maintain security and integrity of citizen data and validates the security built into the application design and processes, he added.