AIOU dispatching books

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed the process of delivering books to the students enrolled in matriculation and FA programs offered in autumn 2022 semester.

The process of dispatching books to students enrolled in BA (Associate Degree) programs has been accelerated. AIOU administration is ensuring the speedy delivery of books as per the academic calendar. Meanwhile, the assignment submission schedule for matriculation and FA programs is announced, and tutors have also been appointed. Students can get their tutors’ information from CMS portal. It is pertinent to mention here that university has provided soft copies of all the books online on AIOU website (www.aiou.edu.pk).