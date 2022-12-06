AIOU dispatching books

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has completed the process of delivering books to the students enrolled in matriculation and FA programs offered in autumn 2022 semester.
The process of dispatching books to students enrolled in BA (Associate Degree) programs has been accelerated. AIOU administration is ensuring the speedy delivery of books as per the academic calendar. Meanwhile, the assignment submission schedule for matriculation and FA programs is announced, and tutors have also been appointed. Students can get their tutors’ information from CMS portal. It is pertinent to mention here that university has provided soft copies of all the books online on AIOU website (www.aiou.edu.pk).
MANSEHRA: A leopard that had suffered injuries to the head after falling from a mountainous Malkandi national park in...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in an...
ISLAMABAD: Amid pen down, the strike continued by economists group, the Planning Commission’s Central Development...
ISLAMABAD: Dr Asad Majeed Khan assumed the office as the country’s 31st foreign secretary here on Monday. He was...
KARACHI: A law and order situation was witnessed in Mominabad late on Monday night when a group allegedly made...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said Monday that coordinated...
Comments