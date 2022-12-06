Partly cloudy forecast

MANSEHRA: A leopard that had suffered injuries to the head after falling from a mountainous Malkandi national park in...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in an...
ISLAMABAD: Amid pen down, the strike continued by economists group, the Planning Commission’s Central Development...
ISLAMABAD: Dr Asad Majeed Khan assumed the office as the country’s 31st foreign secretary here on Monday. He was...
KARACHI: A law and order situation was witnessed in Mominabad late on Monday night when a group allegedly made...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said Monday that coordinated...
Comments