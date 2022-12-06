Special allowance for doctors

LAHORE: A meeting of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department was held on Monday to review the measures regarding giving special allowance to doctors.
Secretary SH&ME Syed Wajid Ali Shah chaired the meeting while King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh, Additional Secretary Admin Zahida Azhar, Deputy Secretary Admin M Abu Bakar and other officers attended the meeting. KEMU VC and other related officers gave a briefing. Secretary SH&ME said that the doctors will be given a special allowance of 75 percent of the basic salary based on Key Performance Indicators.
MANSEHRA: A leopard that had suffered injuries to the head after falling from a mountainous Malkandi national park in...
LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended interim bail of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar in an...
ISLAMABAD: Amid pen down, the strike continued by economists group, the Planning Commission’s Central Development...
ISLAMABAD: Dr Asad Majeed Khan assumed the office as the country’s 31st foreign secretary here on Monday. He was...
KARACHI: A law and order situation was witnessed in Mominabad late on Monday night when a group allegedly made...
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said Monday that coordinated...
Comments