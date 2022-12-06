Lakki varsity employees protest for reinstatement

LAKKI MARWAT: The sacked employees of the University of Lakki Marwat (ULM) on Monday staged a protest for their reinstatement and asked the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to remove the vice-chancellor and the registrar from the university
The employees led by their president, Anwar Kamal, and general secretary, Shahid Zaman, gathered at the Kargil Chowk. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against the university administration.
Speaking on the occasion, Anwar Kamal said that the employees had been sacked six months ago without serving them a prior legal notice, adding they had been running from pillar to post for their reinstatement.
He said the sacked employees’ representatives had gone to Mardan to stage a sit-in outside the residence of Vice-Chancellor Dr Aurangzeb. He alleged that the vice-chancellor had assured them of early reinstatement.
Anwar Kamal alleged that Registrar Inamullah had occupied three additional positions including Controller of Examinations, Director of Finance and Convener.He alleged that the official was basically posted as an additional registrar at the University of Science and Technology in Bannu and had come to Sub-Campus Lakki Marwat of the Bannu University as Coordinator in 2017.
