Youth commits suicide after killing cousin

NOWSHERA: A youth committed suicide after allegedly killing his cousin for not accepting his proposal for marriage in the Risalpur area in the Nowshera district on Monday.It was learnt that Zohaib, 18, and a resident of Hafizabad, Dheri Koroona in Risalpur, entered the house of his uncle Shamsul Arifeen and shot dead his daughter Areeba Shams for not accepting his proposal for marriage.

The youth later committed suicide by shooting himself with the same pistol. The local residents said that Zohaib had sent several jirgas of elders to the family to seek the hand of his daughter in marriage but every time his request was declined.The repeated refusals infuriated the youth, who took the extreme step of ending the life of his cousin and his own as well.