SCCI seeks changes to factories laws

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Muhammad Ishaq on Monday underlined the need for bringing changes to the factories’ laws and regulations.

He made the suggestion while speaking at an awareness-raising session on Employees’ Social Security Institutions (ESSI) and Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) laws.The session was held under the aegis of the SCCI and sponsored by GIZ - a German Development Agency.

Representatives from factories, traders, importers, exporters and relevant stakeholders were in attendance.GIZ Consultant Faiz Muhammad briefed the participants on the main objectives of the awareness-raising programme. Consultant, Sharif Khan Khattak, highlighted the significance of ESSI and EOBI Laws.

The SCCI chief proposed changes to the laws pertaining to factories. He urged the business community to get awareness about laws and regulations.Muhammad Ishaq called upon the relevant institutions to avoid, what he believed was, harassing the business community on the pretext of enforcing laws.

He thanked the GIZ for providing financial and technical assistance for holding training, seminars and awareness sessions for the business community. Muhammad Ishaq said the SCCI would continue efforts for enhancing the capacity and skills of business persons and had the plan SCCI planned to arrange more trainings and awareness sessions in the coming days.

Other speakers said the business community was ready to cooperate with relevant institutions in the enforcement of relevant laws. However, they opposed the alleged unnecessary actions and harassment.