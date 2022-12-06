Anti-polio drive starts amid tight security

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Security was beefed up across the district as the five-day anti-polio campaign began here on Monday to administer the oral polio vaccine to 33,6776 children under the age of five years.

The police personnel were deputed at the entry and exit points in Dera city to provide security to polio vaccinators. A police spokesperson said that the cops had been directed to implement the security plan in letter and spirit to avoid any untoward incident during the campaign. As many as 2,375 teams have been formed to administer the oral polio vaccine to children at homes, bus stands, markets and other busy places.

According to the Health Department, measures had been put in place to conduct the drive in a peaceful atmosphere to reach the target population and prevent the children from falling prey to the crippling disease.