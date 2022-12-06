Leopard succumbs to injuries

MANSEHRA: A leopard that had suffered injuries to the head after falling from a mountainous Malkandi national park in Kaghan valley died early Monday.

“The wildcat, which was shifted to the Dhodial Pheasantry unconscious after falling from high mountains chasing his prey, succumbed to injuries,” Dr Mohammad Ayaz of the Wildlife Department, told reporters.Dr Ayaz said the wildcat had fallen on the road from the thick forests of Malkandi national park and suffered head injuries which proved to be fatal.