Leopard succumbs to injuries

MANSEHRA: A leopard that had suffered injuries to the head after falling from a mountainous Malkandi national park in Kaghan valley died early Monday.
“The wildcat, which was shifted to the Dhodial Pheasantry unconscious after falling from high mountains chasing his prey, succumbed to injuries,” Dr Mohammad Ayaz of the Wildlife Department, told reporters.Dr Ayaz said the wildcat had fallen on the road from the thick forests of Malkandi national park and suffered head injuries which proved to be fatal.
LAHORE: Tanzeem Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has said that Islam is a complete code of life designed to dominate to...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has demanded that political parties should begin negotiations to prepare a...
MARDAN: Speakers at a workshop arranged at the Mardan Medical Complex on Monday said contracting HIV/AIDs could be...
TANK: Hundreds of people, including social activists, lawyers, traders and political workers, on Monday staged a...
NOWSHERA: The male and female students of all the colleges in Nowshera district on Monday blocked the Grand Trunk Road...
LAHORE: As Lahore remained on top of world’s most polluted cities on Monday, the polluters were also seen on rampage...
Comments