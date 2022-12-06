PDM to form govt in KP if assembly dissolved: PM’s aide

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf on Monday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would install its government in KP that if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Chief Minister Mahmood Khan dissolved the provincial assembly.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is on the verge of an economic collapse and wants to escape the situation through the dissolution of the provincial assembly,” he said while speaking at a public gathering organised by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) in the Ichrian area.

He said the ruling alliance comprising almost all mainstream political and religious parties in the country was unanimous to contest the provincial assembly’s election from the PDM platform to install own government once the KP chief minister dissolved the assembly on the order of his party’s chief Imran Khan.

The PM’s aide, who is the son of PMLN parliamentary leader in the KP Assembly, Sardar Mohammad Yusuf, said all parties’ government at the Centre had pulled the country out of the bankruptcy threat through good governance and wisdom.

“If we [PDM] install the government in KP, it would address the core issues faced by the people for the last nine consecutive years,” said the special assistant.He said the PTI government couldn’t even collect 25 per cent of electricity royalty during the last four years despite being in power at the Centre.

“The mega development projects of natural gas, electricity and water approved by the previous PMLN government couldn’t be completed and most of them were scrapped citing the shortage of funds,” he added.He said that his father and former federal minister of religious affairs Sardar had launched the Hazara Motorway and other such mega projects.