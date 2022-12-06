Developing local talent: Over 1,600 apply for MOL Pakistan Trainee Programme

HANGU: With an ambition to promote local talent in its most remote operational areas of Pakistan, MOL Pakistan’s Annual Trainee Program 2023, exclusively designed for the young graduates of the Hangu district, has attracted applications from more than 1,600 young graduates.

A press release said such initiatives of the company were part of corporate social responsibility initiatives which are aimed at an on-the-job training programme to help build the skills of qualifying local residents, enabling them to become more employable when entering the job market.

Through this annual programme, fresh graduates, with minimum experience, holding degrees and diplomas in a range of disciplines, including science, technology, engineering, math, management, and social sciences had been encouraged to apply.

In his message, Ali Murtaza Abbas, MOL Group Regional Vice President for the Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan stated: “MOL Group is a responsible corporate citizen that prioritizes the social welfare of local communities wherever we operate globally. We are proud of our

efforts to help develop local Pakistani talent and look forward to seeing these young adults grow and develop into capable professionals.”

For most applicants, this is an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that offers practical hands-on skill application and development through valuable training and field experience. Indeed, this type of experience and exposure with a multinational corporation of this magnitude is something that most burgeoning professionals from the Hangu district can only hope and dream of, especially when living in some of the most rural and remote parts of the country.