Special allowance announced for doctors

LAHORE:A meeting of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department was held on Monday to review the measures regarding giving special allowance to doctors.

Secretary SH&ME Syed Wajid Ali Shah chaired the meeting while King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh, Additional Secretary Admin Zahida Azhar, Deputy Secretary Admin M Abu Bakar and other officers attended the meeting. KEMU VC and other related officers gave a briefing. Secretary SH&ME said that the doctors will be given a special allowance of 75 percent of the basic salary based on Key Performance Indicators.