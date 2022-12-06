Special allowance announced for doctors

LAHORE:A meeting of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department was held on Monday to review the measures regarding giving special allowance to doctors.
Secretary SH&ME Syed Wajid Ali Shah chaired the meeting while King Edward Medical University (KEMU) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Ayaz, Additional Secretary Finance Shahida Farrukh, Additional Secretary Admin Zahida Azhar, Deputy Secretary Admin M Abu Bakar and other officers attended the meeting. KEMU VC and other related officers gave a briefing. Secretary SH&ME said that the doctors will be given a special allowance of 75 percent of the basic salary based on Key Performance Indicators.
LAHORE:The officers of the provincial Livestock Department, on the instructions of Punjab CM and Livestock Minister...
LAHORE:Shaikh Ahmad Hassan School of Law , LUMS, in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for...
LAHORE:Trade union leaders from public sector corporations urged the government to acquire and utilize external loans...
LAHORE:Youth Affairs Department Punjab has organised a seminar on the eve of International Volunteers Day under the...
LAHORE:Chairman Punjab Chief Minister Complaint Cell Zubair Ahmed Khan Monday held a meeting of chairpersons of...
LAHORE:At least two motorcyclists died in a road accident on Barki Road on Monday. The victims, identified as Islam...
Comments