Six scholars awarded PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to six of its scholars here on Monday. According to details, Syed Farjood Ailya Rizvi s/o Syed Tanweer Rizvi has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Art & Design after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Visual Communication Design in Postcolonial Lahore’, Qurban Ali s/o M Javed in the subject of Urdu after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Intizar Hussain’s Non-Fiction Prose: Critical Evaluation’, Sehrish Khalid d/o Rana Khalid Mahmood in the subject of Education after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Exploring the Linkage Among University, Industry and Government about Knowledge Based Economy: Triple Helix Perspective’, Rabia Kayani d/o Mazhar Ali Kayani in the subject of Persian after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Humanitarianism in Persian Poetry of Iqbal’, M Umar Aslam Khan s/o M Aslam Khan in the subject of Polymer Engineering & Technology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Development of Polymeric Bioactive Composites for Biomedical Application’ and Fahd Jamshaid s/o Jamshaid Anwar in the subject of Polymer Technology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Interfacially Tuned Nanocarbon Integrated Multi-Scale Composites for Advanced Engineering Applications’.