3 uplift schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab government approved three development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs3.85 billion on Monday.

These schemes were approved in the 32nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation & Renovation of Jinnah Cricket Stadium Sialkot at the cost of Rs1,962.006 million, Rehabilitation/Improvement of Matelled Road from Lahore More to Kabirwala Length 34.11 Km, Tehsil Khanewal District Khanewal at the cost of Rs766.940 million and Establishment of THQ Hospital in Potohar Town District Rawalpindi (Revised) at the cost of Rs1,122.155 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr M Sohail Anwar Ch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.