Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy and cold weather was observed in the city here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was also present in upper parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, light rain/snowfall was expected at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan. Foggy conditions were likely to persist in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night and morning hours. Monday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -08°C while in Lahore it was 9°C and 23.5°C.