Pakistan were trapped, says Stokes

RAWALPINDI: England captain Ben Stokes said that declaring the second innings so early was a planned move as the tourists wanted Pakistan batsmen to ‘think that they can do it.

“It was an aggressive declaration with the main aim to keep Pakistan batsmen in the game rather setting than setting a tough and unreachable target. We believe by inviting them to go for the target was an effort on our part to keep them guessing. In the end we succeeded in our strategy,” he said.

Stokes said that they toiled hard for five days on a wicket that had nothing for the bowlers. “In the end, we reap the reward and that was a well-deserved win. We were confident that we can do it as we have already followed the path of playing aggressive cricket. Every member of the team stayed focused and was all charged up to earn a victory.”

The England captain had all praise for his fast bowlers. “They kept a good line and length and kept Pakistan in check throughout the day. The new-ball duo was superb and kept us in the game despite there was nothing in the wicket to support them.”

He hoped to continue playing in the same vein in matches to come. “We would follow the same aggressive style throughout the series. It is our forte and we would follow it.”