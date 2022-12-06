England seal famous win in Pindi Test

RAWALPINDI: England’s newly found aggressive and bold style of cricket spurred them to an exciting 74-run win in the first Test against Pakistan, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series being played for World Championship.

Chasing 343, Pakistan were cleaned up at 268 in the second innings. England cricketers jumped in joy as Jack Leach (1-56) trapped Naseem Shah (6) in front of the wicket with review backing the on-field umpire decision.

England fielders took some breathtaking catches to back James Anderson (4-36) and Ollie Robinson (4-50). “There was nothing in the wicket. All I wanted was to put the ball in the right areas and make the batsmen play,” man of the match Robinson said. “It was tough to bowl on such sort of tracks where there is absolutely nothing,” he said.

“It was a target that we should have achieved,” Pakistan captain Babar Azam said at a post-match media talk. “We were in the game earlier in the day and were confident of winning the match but could not finish it off. The responsibility lay with the top-order rather than the tail.”

Pakistan lost Imamul Haq (48) early, caught flicking down the leg off James Anderson. Mohammad Rizwan (46) picked up the scoring momentum as Pakistan raised 100 in 35th over.

Saud Shakeel reached his maiden Test fifty, striking eight fours during his 104-ball stay. Both put up fifty from 103 balls to raise the prospects of an exciting finale. Rizwan struck two sixes and six fours.

Pakistan’s progress was put on the back foot with the fall of two wickets within 22 runs. Rizwan was the first to go, caught behind off Anderson. Saud tried to hit Robinson to cover only to offer a catch at short mid-on to substitute Jennings who took a sharp diving catch.

Azhar Ali and Agha Salman (30) then revived hopes as the pair put on 61 runs for the 6th wicket, but both departed in quick succession. And the tail failed to offer much resistance.

England won the toss

Englands 1st Innings: 657

Pakistan 1st Innings: 579

England 2nd Innings 343

Pakistan 2nd Innings

Abdullah c Brook b Robinson 6

Imam c †Pope b Anderson 48

Ali c Root b Robinson 40

Azam (c) c †Pope b Stokes 4

Shakeel c Jennings b Robinson 76

Rizwan †c †Pope b Anderson 46

Salman lbw b Robinson 30

Naseem lbw b Leach 6

Mahmood c †Pope b Anderson 1

Rauf lbw b Anderson 0

Ali not out 0

Extras: (lb 3, nb 8) 11

Total: 96.3 Ov 268

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-25, 3-89, 4-176, 5-198, 6-259, 7-260, 8-264, 9-264, 10-268

Bowling: Robinson 22-6-50-4, Stokes 20-4-69-1, Anderson 24-12-36-4, Leach 18.3-6-56-1, Jacks 6-0-38-0, Root 6-0-16-0

Match result: England won by 74 runs

Man of the match: Ollie Robinson

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Joel Wilson