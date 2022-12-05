Sindh a land of poets and saints: UAE ambassador

ISLAMABAD: Felicitating the people of Sindh on the occasion of the Sindh Culture Day, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi has said the province has a rich and diverse culture.

Derived from the Indus Valley Civilization, the ambassador said Sindh has a diverse and cohesive culture. As a land of mystics, poets and saints, the people of Sindh have created a peace-loving, inclusive and tolerant society, he said. “On this great cultural day, the United Arab Emirates wishes prosperity, peace and happiness to the people of Sindh and Pakistan,” the envoy added. Attired in traditional Sindhi costume Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, also released his video statement with regard to the day.