‘Culture Day’ celebrated across Sindh

SUKKUR: The Sindh, ‘Culture Day’ was celebrated with traditional zeal across Sindh on Sunday across the province.

With the year’s theme “Ekta” - unity - people wore cultural dresses, including cap and the traditional block-printed shawls known as Ajrak, to mark the day. The jubilant crowd carried out rallies, blared folk songs and danced to the tune of music. In addition, they also exchanged gifts and enjoyed traditional dishes.

Several seminars and programmes were organized to highlight the importance of Sindh’s culture. Keeping their miseries aside, the flood victims also celebrated the cultural day in tent cities and relief camp.

Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Naushahroferoze, Dadu, Mithi, Umarkot, Kandhkot and Jacobabad were the hubs of cultural activities. Commentators said it is fact that tradition and culture of the nations never die nor buried but it is the responsibility of the alive nations to promote its culture, remarked people celebrating the cultural day.

These type of activities are also beneficial to workers of cottage industries as they earn revenue by selling traditional caps and Ajrak. Besides, their art is also promoted, they added. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his heartfelt greetings to everyone on the Sindh Culture Day, which was celebrated across the country with traditional zeal.

Sharing greetings at his social media handle, the PM said, “The culture and heritage of Sindh has been beautifying the entire region and humanity for thousands of years.” He wished a happy Sindh Culture Day to all the people.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, in his message, said that the Sindhi Culture is a beautiful amalgamation of Sindhi tradition and Islamic culture. He said Mohenjo Daro is the mother of Sindhi culture, adding that the cultural diversity of Pakistan is the country’s strength and beauty. He said the world has recognised that culture is a collective heritage of humanity.