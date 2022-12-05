Elders ask govt to ensure durable peace in Malakand Division

MINGORA: The elders and politicians from Malakand Division said on Sunday that they would never tolerate any sort of terrorism in any district and it was the state’s constitutional responsibility to ensure durable peace in the region.

They were speaking in a grand jirga of Malakand Division organised by Swat Qaumi Jirga at the Wadudia Hall in Saidu Sharif. The elders, political leaders, environment and agriculture experts, traders’ federations, hotel associations, lawyers and activists from Swat, Buner, Shangla and Upper Dir, Lower Dir, and Malakand districts addressed the jirga.

The speakers said that more than 10 million people lived in Malakand Division and each and everybody was aware of the reality of the terrorists; therefore, they would no more be deceived by any element to sabotage the peace.

“We have already experienced the ugly phase of terrorism and have seen the forces behind them here in Malakand Division. The elders said that it was the responsibility of the state to protect every citizen and ensure peace in every region of the country, and if it failed to provide security to the residents of Malakand Division, then the people would devise their own plan of safety.