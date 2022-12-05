Elders ask govt to ensure durable peace in Malakand Division

MINGORA: The elders and politicians from Malakand Division said on Sunday that they would never tolerate any sort of terrorism in any district and it was the state’s constitutional responsibility to ensure durable peace in the region.
They were speaking in a grand jirga of Malakand Division organised by Swat Qaumi Jirga at the Wadudia Hall in Saidu Sharif. The elders, political leaders, environment and agriculture experts, traders’ federations, hotel associations, lawyers and activists from Swat, Buner, Shangla and Upper Dir, Lower Dir, and Malakand districts addressed the jirga.
The speakers said that more than 10 million people lived in Malakand Division and each and everybody was aware of the reality of the terrorists; therefore, they would no more be deceived by any element to sabotage the peace.
“We have already experienced the ugly phase of terrorism and have seen the forces behind them here in Malakand Division. The elders said that it was the responsibility of the state to protect every citizen and ensure peace in every region of the country, and if it failed to provide security to the residents of Malakand Division, then the people would devise their own plan of safety.
Since Qamar Javed Bajwa has retired as army chief, we should take a look at the factors that caused him to fall out...
RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman...
PAKPATTAN: Sahiwal Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood has directed the officials concerned to speed up the work on the...
BAHAWALPUR: Former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser on Sunday arrived in Bahawalpur and held a...
QUETTA: The Balochistan police on Sunday summoned PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.According to the police...
QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati was handed over to Quetta police on a five-day remand for...
Comments