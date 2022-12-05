Progress on KP Cities Improvement Project reviewed

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday termed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) as an important initiative for public welfare and directed the relevant authorities to ensure physical progress on various packages under the project to complete it on the stipulated time.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on KPCIP, the chief minister said that the project would prove to be a milestone in providing better civic and recreational facilities to the citizens in the divisional headquarters.

The chief minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project was one of the mega projects of the provincial government. He stressed that the projects must be completed within the stipulated time frame along with ensuring quality of civil work.

He directed the quarters concerned to expedite the purchase of equipment and construction machinery and made it clear that ground breakings will be performed only when the machinery is mobilized to the respective site.

The chief minister said that KPCIP was an important project of the provincial government which, on completion, would change the entire landscape of the divisional headquarters. He said that the provincial government believed in fair and efficient use of public resources and implementation of KPCIP is realisation of that vision.

Mahmood Khan stated that development schemes have been designed keeping in view the needs of various divisional headquarters and the problems faced by the citizens. Earlier, the meeting was told that a project worth Rs97 billion had been launched for provision of civic facilities, including provision of clean drinking water and establishment of green areas, in the five divisional headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had performed the ground-breaking of three different projects including restoration of water supply system, establishment of new water treatment plant, Sherwan Adventure Family Park and cricket ground and uplifting of the old bazaar in Abbottabad city. These three projects will be completed at an estimated cost of over Rs11 billion.

The participants of the meeting were informed that various projects for establishment of recreational parks in Kohat, Mardan, Mingora and Peshawar and a project for establishment of sewerage treatment plant in Kohat are ready for implementation which will incur Rs9 billion. Moreover, agreements have been signed for the establishment of water supply systems in Kohat and Peshawar at a cost of Rs7.5 billion, sewerage treatment plant in Mardan at a cost of Rs8.3 billion and water supply network projects in Mingora at an estimated cost of Rs20 billion. The mobilisation advance guarantee is in the process of verification after which the physical work on these projects will be initiated.