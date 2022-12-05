Teacher held for uploading child pornographic content

MANSEHRA: The Federal Investigation Agency Abbottabad’s cybercrime circle on Sunday arrested a primary schoolteacher for allegedly uploading child pornographic content on social media.
“We arrested a schoolteacher on the International Criminal Police Organisation’s lead and seized cellular phones, SIMs, child porno footage and pictures, laptop and desktop’s hard disks from his possession,” Assistant Director of FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle Khuram Shahzad told reporters.He said that the accused, Mohsan Khan, a primary school teacher was arrested during a raid in Mansehra and was produced before a local court in Abbottabad, which handed him over to FIA on a two-day physical remand.
“The Interpol had approached the FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle in the federal capital Islamabad and provided complete details of the child porno material uploaded by the accused on Facebook and other social mediums,” Khan said. “We have been expecting some important revelations by the accused during the remand, " he said.
Since Qamar Javed Bajwa has retired as army chief, we should take a look at the factors that caused him to fall out...
RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman...
PAKPATTAN: Sahiwal Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood has directed the officials concerned to speed up the work on the...
BAHAWALPUR: Former National Assembly speaker and PTI leader Asad Qaiser on Sunday arrived in Bahawalpur and held a...
QUETTA: The Balochistan police on Sunday summoned PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.According to the police...
QUETTA: Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf Senator Azam Swati was handed over to Quetta police on a five-day remand for...
Comments