Teacher held for uploading child pornographic content

MANSEHRA: The Federal Investigation Agency Abbottabad’s cybercrime circle on Sunday arrested a primary schoolteacher for allegedly uploading child pornographic content on social media.

“We arrested a schoolteacher on the International Criminal Police Organisation’s lead and seized cellular phones, SIMs, child porno footage and pictures, laptop and desktop’s hard disks from his possession,” Assistant Director of FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle Khuram Shahzad told reporters.He said that the accused, Mohsan Khan, a primary school teacher was arrested during a raid in Mansehra and was produced before a local court in Abbottabad, which handed him over to FIA on a two-day physical remand.

“The Interpol had approached the FIA’s Cyber Crime Circle in the federal capital Islamabad and provided complete details of the child porno material uploaded by the accused on Facebook and other social mediums,” Khan said. “We have been expecting some important revelations by the accused during the remand, " he said.