Islamabad: In order to mark 128th birth anniversary of Josh Malihabadi , Josh Adabi Foundation in collaboration with Punjab Arts Council will organise Josh National Literary Conference tomorrow (Tuesday) at Rawalpindi Arts Council, says a press release.

Prominent poet Iftikhar Arif will preside over the ceremony, while prof Dr Maqsood Jafri will be the chief guest. Dr Shazia Akbar, Dr Jamala Nasir are guests of honour. Famous poets and scholars will read papers on Josh.