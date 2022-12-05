Drug dealer held

Islamabad: The Sihala police, continuing its crackdown against the anti-social elements, have arrested a known drug trader Muhammad Arshad and recovered narcotics and arms, and ammunition from his custody, the police spokesman said.

The SHO Sihala along with a police team busted an accused namely Muhammad Arshad involved in drug peddling. The police team also recovered 1040 grams of heroin and one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession.

The accused has a previous criminal record also and has been booked in 15 different drug peddling cases in Sihala police station. DIG Operations has appreciated the police's performance. He emphasized that Islamabad Police will not leave any stone unturned to curb the menace of drugs. "No one would be allowed to play with the precious lives of our young generation'' he added.