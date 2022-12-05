Rape victim protests against police

LAHORE: A rape victim staged a protest demonstration outside Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence against the Lahore police for not arresting the rapists.
The victim "M", who was raped in the Kot Lakhpat area, along with her children protested against the police for not arresting the accused. The victim said that she was raped three months ago by four accused.
The woman alleged that Sub-Inspector Iram Shahzadi slapped her in front of the main accused Ikram and released the accused for a bribe. She demanded PTI Chairman Imran Khan take notice and order Punjab Chief Minister to arrest the accused. 15,959 outlaw arrested: Police arrested 15,959 law breakers and criminals under National Action Plan (NAP) this year.
