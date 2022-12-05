Minor dies in house fire

LAHORE: A two-year-old boy died while his four-year-old brother injured when a fire broke out in a house in Shah Jamal, Ichhara, on Sunday.

The fire broke out in the house of Qasim Ali. The victim was identified as Azim. The injured identified as Rehan was admitted to hospital. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. Qasim Ali and his wife had gone to attend the last rites of their relative and the children were alone at home. The fire started due to the stove. The body was shifted to the mortuary by Edhi volunteers.

found dead: A 54-year-old man was found dead in a hotel room in the limits of Lorri Adda police on Sunday. The victim identified as Lal Hussain hailed from District Bhimbar. On the day of the incident, the hotel staff observed that he did not come out of the room. Later, they broke open the door and found him lying dead. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Deprived of valuables: A citizen was deprived of his bike and a cell phone by three robbers, including a woman in Block B Sabzazar.

Three armed robbers intercepted the victim Suffian in Block B Sabzazar and snatched his bike and a cell phone from him and rode away from the scene. Four armed robbers looted cash Rs2 lakhs from a bakery on Wahdat Road. The robbers snatched weapon from the security guard Muhammad Farid, broke open the locks and looted cash Rs2 lakhs.

Murder case: Kahna police registered a murder case against unknown persons on charges of shooting a 25-year-old girl to death.

The girl was killed in Madina Views Society, Kahna. The identity of the girl was yet to be made. Police were making efforts to trace the culprits through CCTV cameras.

arrested: Raiwind police arrested a man who had attempted to rape an 18-year-old mentally and physically disabled girl.

The accused identified as Riaz took the mentally and physically disabled girl to fields and tried to rape her. The girl raised hue and cry, on which the villagers rushed to the scene and caught the accused. Police arrested the accused and handed over him to the gender crime cell.

Man dies in train, van collision: A man died and his colleague was injured in a collision between a train and a pickup van in the Raiwind area on Sunday. The victim identified as Asif Iqbal was the van driver. The injured, yet to be identified, was admitted to hospital. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

ATM thief: Dolphin Squad arrested a thief while withdrawing money after breaking the ATM in the Sabzazar police area on Sunday. Police received a call that a thief was breaking into an ATM machine and withdrawing money. The Dolphin team rushed to the scene and arrested the accused who was later identified as Amir and recovered various tools and equipment from his possession. The accused was handed over to the Sabzahzar police.