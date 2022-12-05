 
Asim in HSC International final

By Our Correspondent
December 05, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan reached the final of the $10,000 HSC International Squash Open in Houston, United States, on Sunday.

Top seed Asim defeated eighth seed Andres Herrera from Colombia 11-7, 7-11, 11-6, 11-6 in 45 minutes in the semifinal. He will now face third seed Alfredo Avila from Mexico in the final.

