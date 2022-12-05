Arshad undergoes elbow surgery

KARACHI: Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Sunday underwent an elbow surgery in England.

A senior official of Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) told 'The News' on Sunday that the athlete underwent a surgery which was conducted by a panel of doctors, including Dr Ali Sher Bajwa, who had accompanied the Olympian during the World Championship in the US last summer.

"He is fine and will be released from hospital in two or three days and then he will take a few days rest before returning to Pakistan," the AFP official said.

The official said that he does not know exactly what will be done about his knee issue.

"I don't know exactly about that and will contact Dr Bajwa," the official added.

Arshad had left for London last week to undergo the surgery. He had developed the issue during an international event in Iran in early 2021.

He played with the same problem in the Tokyo Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Islamic Games.

In all these events he did a fine job. He finished fifth in both Olympics and World Championships and won golds in both Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Islamic Games in Turkey.