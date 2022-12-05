England’s bold move injects fresh life in 1st Test

ISLAMABAD: England’s exhibition of fearless and bold cricket injects fresh life into otherwise stale first Test proceedings with Pakistan now facing the prospects of a real fight to win or to pull a draw.
An attacking cricket backed by a supporting declaration in the second innings by the tourists set up an achievable 343 runs-winning target for the hosts to chase in four possible sessions of play.
When proceedings finally called off 20 overs in the World Test Championship match at the Pindi Stadium Sunday, Pakistan were 80 for 2 requiring another 263 runs to win with eight-second innings wickets and three sessions of play in hand. Considering the nature of the wicket, the target looks achievable if Pakistan follow a productive and attacking posture on the fifth day.
“We would definitely try to win the Test. We know we have a chance. Definitely, we would try to grab it,” Agha Salman said in a post-day media talk.
In an effort to fetch results, England made a daring declaration at 264 for 7 at the stroke of tea.
Following an early loss in an attempt to reach the winning target, Abdullah Shafiqui (6) and Babar Azam (4) lost their wickets cheaply. Imamul Haq (43 not out) and Saud Shakeel (24 not out) saw off the day without any further loss. The two so far were engaged in 55 runs for 3rd wicket unbroken partnership. In absence of Azhar Ali who was down with a finger injury, Babar came down but was unable to get going.
All possibilities were there for the taking as all Pakistan require is not to lose early wickets on the final day Monday.
Earlier, in a quest to get some quick runs, England lost two wickets before lunch with both new ball bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali picking up one each.
The tourists went on the run riot after lunch, smashing Pakistan's pace and spin attack to all corners of the ground raising 218 in just 29 overs with a seven-and-a-half run per over average, before declaring their second innings closed at 264 for 7 and setting a target of 343 in four sessions. The brave declaration came at the prospect of a tame draw but the tourists had other ideas and that was not only to make the Test interesting but also to help their side gain important points of the World Test Championship points table.
First innings centurion Harry Brooks (87) led the spectacle with a fiery 65-ball knock studded with 11 four and two sixes. Joe Root (73) who missed out in the first innings was seen at his best in the second, putting the Pakistan bowlers to the sword. Will Jacks (24) knock come off just 13 deliveries? Naseem Shah (2-66), Mohammad Ali (2-64) and Zahid Mehmood (2-84) shared six wickets but a heavy cost. Zahid conceded 84 runs in just 11 overs.
Earlier, Will Jacks achieved a rare distinction by becoming the first English spinner to pick six wickets on debut outside England. He finished with 6-161, adding three more to his overnight tally.
Score Board
aEngland 1st Innings: 657
Pakistan 1st Innings: 579
England 2nd Innings
Zak c †Rizwan b Ali 50
Duckett c Salman b Naseem 0
Pope † c Naseem b Ali 15
Root c Imam b Mahmood 73
Brook b Naseem 87
Stokes (c)c Shakeel b Mahmood 0
Jacks c Imam b Salman 24
Livingstone not out 7 Extras: (lb 3, nb 5) 8
Total:35.5 Ov 343 /7d
Did not bat: Robinson, Leach, Anderson
Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-36, 3-96, 4-192, 5-192, 6-248, 7-264
Bowling: Naseem 9.5-0-66-2, Ali 10-0-64-2, Mahmood 11-1-84-2, Salman 5-0-47-1
Pakistan 2nd Innings
Shafique c Brook b Robinson 6
Imam not out 43
Ali retired hurt 0
Azam (c) c †Pope b Stokes 4
Shakeel not out 24
Extras: (nb 3) 3
Total:20 Ov 80/2
Did not bat: Mohammad Rizwan †, Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood
Fall of wickets: 1-20, 1-20*, 2-25
Bowling: Robinson 5-0-22-1, Stokes 4-0-20-1, Anderson 2-1-4-0, Leach 5-1-19-0, Jacks 2-0-12-0, Root 2-0-3-0
Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Joel Wilson
KARACHI: Pakistan’s Asim Khan reached the final of the $10,000 HSC International Squash Open in Houston, United...
KARACHI: The defending champions Bahawalpur defeated Sargodha by 10 wickets in the National Physical Disability T20...
KARACHI: Two late goals helped Pakistan beat Canada by 5-4 in the thrilling 7th-place encounter – their first win in...
DHAKA: Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit an unbeaten 38 and put on a record tenth-wicket stand as Bangladesh edged out India by...
PERTH: Australian skipper Pat Cummins said he was confident Sunday of being fit to play in the second Adelaide Test...
DOHA: Australia’s World Cup heroes hope their surprise run to the last 16 will transform football at home after they...
Comments