England’s bold move injects fresh life in 1st Test

ISLAMABAD: England’s exhibition of fearless and bold cricket injects fresh life into otherwise stale first Test proceedings with Pakistan now facing the prospects of a real fight to win or to pull a draw.

An attacking cricket backed by a supporting declaration in the second innings by the tourists set up an achievable 343 runs-winning target for the hosts to chase in four possible sessions of play.

When proceedings finally called off 20 overs in the World Test Championship match at the Pindi Stadium Sunday, Pakistan were 80 for 2 requiring another 263 runs to win with eight-second innings wickets and three sessions of play in hand. Considering the nature of the wicket, the target looks achievable if Pakistan follow a productive and attacking posture on the fifth day.

“We would definitely try to win the Test. We know we have a chance. Definitely, we would try to grab it,” Agha Salman said in a post-day media talk.

In an effort to fetch results, England made a daring declaration at 264 for 7 at the stroke of tea.

Following an early loss in an attempt to reach the winning target, Abdullah Shafiqui (6) and Babar Azam (4) lost their wickets cheaply. Imamul Haq (43 not out) and Saud Shakeel (24 not out) saw off the day without any further loss. The two so far were engaged in 55 runs for 3rd wicket unbroken partnership. In absence of Azhar Ali who was down with a finger injury, Babar came down but was unable to get going.

All possibilities were there for the taking as all Pakistan require is not to lose early wickets on the final day Monday.

Earlier, in a quest to get some quick runs, England lost two wickets before lunch with both new ball bowlers Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali picking up one each.

The tourists went on the run riot after lunch, smashing Pakistan's pace and spin attack to all corners of the ground raising 218 in just 29 overs with a seven-and-a-half run per over average, before declaring their second innings closed at 264 for 7 and setting a target of 343 in four sessions. The brave declaration came at the prospect of a tame draw but the tourists had other ideas and that was not only to make the Test interesting but also to help their side gain important points of the World Test Championship points table.

First innings centurion Harry Brooks (87) led the spectacle with a fiery 65-ball knock studded with 11 four and two sixes. Joe Root (73) who missed out in the first innings was seen at his best in the second, putting the Pakistan bowlers to the sword. Will Jacks (24) knock come off just 13 deliveries? Naseem Shah (2-66), Mohammad Ali (2-64) and Zahid Mehmood (2-84) shared six wickets but a heavy cost. Zahid conceded 84 runs in just 11 overs.

Earlier, Will Jacks achieved a rare distinction by becoming the first English spinner to pick six wickets on debut outside England. He finished with 6-161, adding three more to his overnight tally.

Score Board

aEngland 1st Innings: 657

Pakistan 1st Innings: 579

England 2nd Innings

Zak c †Rizwan b Ali 50

Duckett c Salman b Naseem 0

Pope † c Naseem b Ali 15

Root c Imam b Mahmood 73

Brook b Naseem 87

Stokes (c)c Shakeel b Mahmood 0

Jacks c Imam b Salman 24

Livingstone not out 7 Extras: (lb 3, nb 5) 8

Total:35.5 Ov 343 /7d

Did not bat: Robinson, Leach, Anderson

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-36, 3-96, 4-192, 5-192, 6-248, 7-264

Bowling: Naseem 9.5-0-66-2, Ali 10-0-64-2, Mahmood 11-1-84-2, Salman 5-0-47-1

Pakistan 2nd Innings

Shafique c Brook b Robinson 6

Imam not out 43

Ali retired hurt 0

Azam (c) c †Pope b Stokes 4

Shakeel not out 24

Extras: (nb 3) 3

Total:20 Ov 80/2

Did not bat: Mohammad Rizwan †, Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Zahid Mahmood

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 1-20*, 2-25

Bowling: Robinson 5-0-22-1, Stokes 4-0-20-1, Anderson 2-1-4-0, Leach 5-1-19-0, Jacks 2-0-12-0, Root 2-0-3-0

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Joel Wilson