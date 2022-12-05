PCB doles out contracts to 191 domestic players

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered contracts to an unprecedented number of 191 domestic cricketers from 51 city cricket associations. Those who were inked in the fresh domestic contracts also include players from less privileged areas.

The 12-month 2022-23 domestic contracts have come into effect from August 1 and the payments, including monthly retainer and match fees arrears, will be made from January 2023.

The 15 Category A+ players have been awarded contracts with PKR300,000 as retainers. This is following a PKR50,000 increase. Meanwhile, 35 players under Category A will receive a monthly retainer of PKR200,000 (up by PKR15,000), 48 Category B players will receive PKR185,000 per month (increase by PKR10,000), 70 Category C players will earn PKR170,000 per month (up by PKR5,000), while 24 Category D players will receive PKR150,000 per month (up by PKR10,000).

Players offered Category A+ contracts include Aamir Jamal (Islamabad), Abrar Ahmed (Karachi), Bismillah Khan (Quetta), Faheem Ashraf (Kasur), Faizan Riaz (Islamabad), Iftikhar Ahmed (Peshawar), Imran Butt (Lahore), Mohammad Abbas (Sialkot), Mohammad Ali (Sialkot), Mohammad Hasnain (Hyderabad), Mubasir Khan (Rawalpindi), Sahibzada Farhan (Peshawar), Saim Ayub (Karachi), Sajid Khan (Peshawar), Usman Salahuddin (Lahore).

Some of the smaller cities whose players have broken into the national cricket framework include Attock, Bannu, Chakwal, Charsadda, Dera Murad Jamali, Jaffarabad, Killa Abdullah, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, North Waziristan, Pishin, Poonch, Rawalkot and Shaheed Benazirabad.

The 191 domestic contracts are in addition to the top 30 cricketers who have PCB Central Contracts.