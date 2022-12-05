Shaheen out of NZ series, Haris to miss 2nd Test

Pakistan pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and Haris Rauf. (right). — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the two-match Test series starting against New Zealand from December 27 in Karachi.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the second Test against England starting in Multan from December 9.

Shaheen broke down during the T20 World Cup final at the MCG following a recurrence of a knee problem that he earlier suffered while playing in two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka.

Shaheen on Sunday reported in Lahore to start his rehabilitation process.

“His rehab will take almost 15 days after which his injury status will be reassessed. Shaheen thus has been ruled out of the two-match series against New Zealand starting later this month,” a PCB official said.

“Since there are some important international commitments of the national team next year, the PCB wants Shaheen to recover fully from the injury enabling him to spearhead Pakistan's pace attack. It is at his full recovery that the bowler would be allowed to compete in any national or international event.”

Haris has been advised complete rest for the next ten days meaning he will be unavailable for Multan Test. Though he will be available for third the Test starting at the National Stadium Karachi on December 17, it is unlikely that he will be included considering the forthcoming international commitments.