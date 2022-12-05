LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with smogy conditions was observed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a shallow trough of westerly wave was affecting upper areas. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, cloudy weather with light rain/snowfall was likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and surrounding areas.

Sunday's lowest temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 9.2°C and maximum was 23.8°C.